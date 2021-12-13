Rodgers hails Foxes' spirit after Newcastle win

Stunning goal: Leicester's Youri Tielemans scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League match against Newcastle United. (AP)

The victory lifted Leicester to eighth in the league standings

By Reuters/AFP Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 12:49 AM

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers praised the team’s collective display after they bounced back from their Europa League exit in midweek with an emphatic 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Leicester, with a depleted squad after some players tested positive for Covid-19, recorded their first win in four games in all competitions as Youri Tielemans scored twice and James Maddison also shone at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The victory lifted Leicester to eighth in the league standings, while the East Midlands club also registered their first clean sheet in 17 matches in all competitions.

“He (Maddison) was outstanding but I was more pleased with the collective,” Rodgers told reporters. “With players missing, for the team to produce that performance...

“We’ve looked a threat attacking-wise but we had to rediscover that mentality in defence, that was for everyone, the clean sheet.

“For us to be sat in eighth place with all the issues we’ve had it’s a testament to all the players and their spirit. The defence had been the foundation for us, and we have to be collectively good to be high in this league.”

Rodgers said that centre back Jonny Evans, who was taken off due to a hamstring injury early in the game, could be sidelined for some time.

“He’ll have a scan tomorrow,” Rodgers added.

Leicester’s win left Newcastle still rooted in the Premier League relegation zone, while West Ham’s Champions League ambitions were dented by a 0-0 draw at Burnley.

The Foxes gave Eddie Howe another reminder of the task he faces to keep Newcastle in the top flight.

Howe will be able to sign new players in the January transfer window and results elsewhere this weekend mean they remain just three points adrift of safety.

But Newcastle face Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in their next three games and, on this form, will be lucky to escape that run without another severe hit to their goal difference.

The Hammers have won just one of their last five league games as Nick Pope frustrated David Moyes’ men with a string of saves at Turf Moor.

West Ham edged one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, but Tottenham, who are not in action this weekend due to their own Covid outbreak, are just two points back with two games in hand.

A point also does little to aid Burnley’s hopes of survival as they remain in 18th, but are now just two points adrift of safety.