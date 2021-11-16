Man City boss Pep Guardiola visits Expo 2020 Dubai

Pep Guardiola with City Football Schools' students. (Supplied photo)

Guardiola visited Expo 2020 following the club's recent derby win over Manchester United in the Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made a surprise appearance at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday, as the head coach of the reigning Premier League champions met young footballers at the exhibition’s City Football Schools’ site.

Guardiola visited Expo 2020 following the club’s recent derby win over Manchester United in the Premier League. The Spaniard paid a special visit to aspiring players at the City Football Schools training sessions to get a closer look at the local talent in UAE.

“It was such a surprise to see Pep Guardiola coming through the gate during the session,” said Mohammad. “He’s the best manager in the world, and we got to play in front of him and speak with him which was so cool. I just hope he saw my step-overs!”

In his first visit to Expo 2020, the City coach made the trip to the United Arab Emirates’ pavilion to experience the nation’s rich culture and tradition before visiting the United Kingdom’s pavilion in the Opportunity district to get a glimpse of the future of AI technology.

“It’s incredible and has been a wonderful experience to witness the energy of grassroots football here at Expo 2020 Dubai and to see how the club connects with people around the world. The enthusiasm for the game demonstrated by the next generation of aspiring players is marvellous,” Guardiola said.

“I was really happy to see the kids playing, and hopefully some of them will have the opportunity to train in Manchester in the future.”

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales and Marcomms Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “It’s a privilege to have Pep Guardiola here on site today at Expo 2020 Dubai. Pep is one of the most inspirational coaches and innovative tacticians in the world, and we’re delighted to show him what the future may hold and for him to experience the Expo here in the UAE.”