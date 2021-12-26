Lukaku leads Chelsea to much-needed win at Villa

Arsenal's third league success in a row consolidated fourth spot in the standings
Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to lead Chelsea to a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa with midfielder Jorginho scoring two penalties in the Premier League on Sunday.
Villa had taken the lead in the 28th minute with some good fortune when Matt Targett’s cross struck the head of Chelsea defender Reece James and flew past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
Thomas Tuchel’s side drew level six minutes later, though, when Matty Cash clumsily brought down Callum Hudson-Odoi inside the box and Jorginho coolly converted the penalty.
Halftime substitute Lukaku made a swift impact with a fine, angled, glancing header from a Hudson-Odoi cross to put Chelsea ahead in the 56th minute.
In stoppage time, Lukaku was brought down inside the box by Villa defender Ezri Konsa and Jorginho again made no mistake to secure three points for Chelsea who are level with second placed Liverpool on 41 points — six behind leaders Manchester City.
Extra-time goals by substitute Amr Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi gave Algeria a 2-0 win over neighbours Tunisia in the Arab Cup final
Currently the four FIFA languages are English, French, German and Spanish
Aston Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests in their squad
Midfielder, 29, had collapsed when representing Denmark in this year's Euro Cup
We need a win, urgently, said Xavi, who has now overseen only two wins in his first six games in charge
The victory lifted Leicester to eighth in the league standings
Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches
