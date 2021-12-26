Lukaku leads Chelsea to much-needed win at Villa

Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring Chelsea's second goal during the Premier League match against Aston Villa. (AFP)

By Reuters Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 11:59 PM

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to lead Chelsea to a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa with midfielder Jorginho scoring two penalties in the Premier League on Sunday.

Villa had taken the lead in the 28th minute with some good fortune when Matt Targett’s cross struck the head of Chelsea defender Reece James and flew past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Thomas Tuchel’s side drew level six minutes later, though, when Matty Cash clumsily brought down Callum Hudson-Odoi inside the box and Jorginho coolly converted the penalty.

Halftime substitute Lukaku made a swift impact with a fine, angled, glancing header from a Hudson-Odoi cross to put Chelsea ahead in the 56th minute.

In stoppage time, Lukaku was brought down inside the box by Villa defender Ezri Konsa and Jorginho again made no mistake to secure three points for Chelsea who are level with second placed Liverpool on 41 points — six behind leaders Manchester City.