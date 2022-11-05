Fifa World Cup 2022: Where you can catch the action live in Abu Dhabi

Here’s a select list of places to watch the matches with friends and family members

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 2:24 PM

Abu Dhabi is gearing up to host one of the biggest watch parties during the Fifa World Cup. From Yas Island to the mainland and beyond, several hotels, restaurants and fan zones will be showing matches live for visitors to enjoy with good food and beverages.

Here’s a select list of places to catch all the action with friends and family members from November 20 to December 18.

Abu Dhabi Fanzone, Yas Island

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will host football enthusiasts at a dedicated fanzone on Yas links, Yas Island. The 10,000sqm facility has a capacity of 2,000 people. There will be four action-packed zones: main viewing zone with giant LED screen, activation zone, food and beverage zone and intimate VIP lounge zone. For more information on entry fee and table bookings, visit https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/abu-dhabi-fanzone-fifa-world-cup.

Shangri-La Football Village

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri will feature a ‘Football Village’ with a unique beachfront match day ambience at the Plaza Beach. There is a Dh100 day pass which offers entry to the Football Village, beverages and beach access. There will be food stations, DJ entertainment and a shisha lounge too. Also, there will be quiz contests with daily prizes, comedy shows, and barbecue brunch. For reservations and more information, call +971 2 509 8555 or email at restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

Zsa Zsa lounge at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi

The Lounge will display the games on large screens, providing the ultimate football experience, including a la carte offers from 4 to 7pm, with a 30 per cent discount on selected beverages. Also, all the rooms and suites of the five-star hotel on Al Maryah Island will be showing the matches.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

The luxury hotel has rolled out a number of special packages and culinary offerings for the football season at their dining destination Dolce. The sports café will serve up a host of special culinary packages to be savoured during the hotel’s screenings of fixtures and sporting events. There are standard match-day offers and signature fan packages ranging from Dh140 to Dh400.

For reservations or inquiries, please call +9712 818 8203 or email abudhabi.restaurants@ritzcarlton.com

Marriott Hotel Downtown

For experience in the heart of the city, Velocity Sports Bar and Restaurant will be showing all the football matches live through its 36 screens. There will be offers on food and beverage and live music to rev up the football festival atmosphere. For reservations call +971 2 304 7777.

Glo Lounge and Loca at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Restaurants on Al Maryah Island are offering exciting experiences to visitors. Glo’s open-air bar, visitors can watch all the action from a giant inflatable screen next to a pool. From light bites for snacking to a range of BBQ options, there will be a special themed menu. Separately, restaurant and bar Loca will serve authentic Mexican menu and vibes. Visitors can catch all the action from the terrace where Loca will be screening the matches live on two mega-large screens.

The Green, Abu Dhabi City Golf Club

The golf club promises a carnival atmosphere for football fans. There will be giant screens showing the matches, along with on-site entertainment, food and beverage experiences, and other performances. Fans have been encouraged to wear their favourite team’s jerseys. For more details visit www.fanzone.ae

ALSO READ: