Egyptian football icon Mo Salah arrives in Dubai for Globe Soccer Awards

Fifa cleared Castillo to play after Chile had claimed the player was ineligible to represent Ecuador
Egyptian football icon Mohamed Salah has arrived in Dubai on Thursday to attend the Globe Soccer Awards.
Liverpool star Salah has been nominated with French Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland for the Best Player of the Year Award.
The Dubai Sports Council continues to organise the important annual event, which has become an important global platform for the development of football and a meeting place for the most popular stars in the world, including coaches, players, management, leaders and decision-makers in international federations and clubs.
He says the month-long tournament, to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, offers the world 'a unique platform of unity and peace'
Ronaldo was disciplined after refusing to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last month
Special 'sensory rooms' have been created at three stadiums in Qatar where children with autism can retreat when the big-match atmosphere becomes too much
Tunisia play a warm-up friendly against Iran in Doha on Wednesday, before taking on Denmark, Australia and France in Group D
Six days from the start of the tournament, three people of different nationalities were arrested and now face criminal proceedings
The star-studded squad took part in an open training session at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Monday evening
Argentina will also play a warm-up game against the UAE on November 16 in Abu Dhabi