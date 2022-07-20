Barcelona complete signing of Robert Lewandowski

Ronaldo's absence will be interpreted as the latest salvo in his bid to engineer a move away from Manchester United this season
Barcelona have signed Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for up to 50 million euros ($51.14 million), the two clubs said on Tuesday. Lewandowski will sign a four-year contract with a release clause set at 500 million euros ($511.35 million), Barcelona said in a statement.
Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona for 45 million euros with five million euros in add-ons, the 26-times Spanish champions confirmed.
The 33-year-old has joined the team on their US pre-season tour where he completed his medical.
Lewandowski scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 appearances, winning the league title every year and the Champions League in 2020.
The club will present their new signing on Wednesday at noon (EDT) in Miami, Spanish media have reported.
The country was suspended in April 2021 after a dispute
Fifa have sold 1.8 million tickets so far for this year's World Cup in Qatar
Official says 100,000 rooms are currently available and more rooms are being added
Fifty license plates bearing the World Cup logo were put up for auction in May, with the most expensive one going for 1.8 million Qatari riyals ($494,000)
The former footballer says 'the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy'
Uefa adopted similar changes for Euro 2020 last year, meeting a demand from coaches who feared they could lose players due to coronavirus
Sevilla are one of the first Spanish teams to adopt a data-driven approach to enhance on-field performance and boost their injury prevention system