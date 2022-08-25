UAE: Best deals for Emirati Women’s Day

Here's how you can celebrate

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 6:04 PM

Emirati women excel in every field one can imagine. So, its only natural to celebrate their growth, excellence and representation in society. This Emirati Women’s Day (Aug 28), celebrate the women in your life by treating them to some of the most exciting and striking deals across town

Samakje

There could not be a better combo than some lip-smacking food and lipstick alongside each other. Samakje, a Lebanese and Mediterranean seafood restaurant is giving you the chance to get your own Huda Beauty goodie bag consisting of an eyeshadow and lipstick from their line. Enjoy the views from 12pm onwards as you munch on the delicacies on Aug 28.

Venue: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Price: Dh 360 for two people (approx.)

Bosporus

Dine out for some Turkish delicacies this Emirati Women’s Day with salads, curries, grills, and desserts and avail a free dessert from their authentic dessert menu, which includes options like classic baklava, mixed, and sarma baklava. Guests can also eat from their fine selection of baklava cheesecake, kunefe cheesecake, fresh fruit platters, and chocolate kunefe on Aug 28.

Venue: Dubai Mall, The Walk, JBR, Yas Mall (Abu Dhabi)

Price: Dh 325 for two people (approx.)

Café Society

Bringing to you a place for high tea, creative minds, and a fun spot to catch up with friends and family, Café Society offers an artistic flair to its delicious dishes. Devour some of their best-selling dishes like Vanilla Meringue, Artichoke Dip, Beetroot Salad, Chocolate Cake, Breads and Steak as they offer a 50 per cent discount on the entire menu for women on Aug 28.

Venue: Dubai Marina, Dubai

Price: Dh 260 for two people (approx.)

Cinema Akil

Film and cinema show the true reflection of everyday life and unsung heroes. Cinema Akil, Dubai’s first cinema, is hosting a special screening of five short films in collaboration with Deliveroo. What makes these films special is that they are all directed by gifted Emirati female directors. Guests can bring a plus one and enjoy snacks hosted by Project Chaiwala on Aug 28 at 7pm.

Venue: Dubai design District

Price: Dh 70 for two people (approx.)

Mondoux

We all love a good tea, but ever thought about what goes into the process? Mondoux has partnered up with Pekoe Tea & Bread Bar to conduct an interactive workshop about the origin of tea, the different types of teas and much more. Spend the afternoon pairing your favourite desserts with teas on Aug 28 from 4pm to 5:30pm, for ladies only.

Venue: JBR, Dubai

Price: Dh 40 per person

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Women are welcome to spend a luxurious daycation at Jumeirah Emirates Towers on this Emirati Women’s Day and avail facilities like pool access, spa treatments, and in-room dining. This offer will be available for a month from Aug 28 onwards, giving women a chance to relax and rejuvenate and be treated like the queens they are.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Price: Dh 900 for two ladies