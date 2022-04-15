The creamiest, most delicious Umm Ali in the UAE

By Laraib Anwer Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 2:05 PM

A traditional Arabic dessert, umm ali is a delicacy loved by many. Made with pastry, nuts, raisins, spices and cream, and served warm, this dessert is sure to take your tastebuds on a cultural ride. Here are some of the best spots across town that offer this creamy-rich dessert...

El Malki

A destination for all-things sweet, Al Malki offers a variety of options for umm ali, ranging from plain, cream, nuts, and pottery. They’re also known for their rice pudding (muhalabiya) and pumpkin puree. With their cozy interiors, you’ll be sure to enjoy these delicacies on your midnight drives.

Venue: Al Barsha 1, Dubai

Price: Dh45 for two persons (approx.)

Um Ali Restaurant

Savour Egypt on a plate at Um Ali restaurant, not only with the famous dessert but also their other meals. With soups, starters, salads and traditional Egyptian main course dishes, get a taste of the ancient culture, under one roof. Their dessert menu also caters to a wide variety of taste preferences.

Venue: Al Warqa 1, Dubai

Price: Dh120 for two persons (approx.)

Al Baba Sweets

On entering the place, be prepared to be hit by a gush of sugary scents as you’re surrounded by the sweetest dishes that the Middle East and Africa have to offer. With items such as kunafa, manakeesh, meat pies and umm ali, to satisfy your savoury and sweet tooth, you’ll have ample of options to choose from.

Venue: Al Barsha, Dubai

Price: Dh45 for two persons (approx.)

Al Hallab

Offering a scenic view, Al Hallab is a Middle Eastern and Lebanese restaurant in Downtown Dubai. Rich with Levantine influences, it boasts of an eclectic mixture of various products and ingredients to create authentic flavours. Specially known for their sweets, they also have Ramadan iftar meals and sweets being served.

Venue: Al Garhoud, Dubai

Price: Dh170 for two persons (approx.)

Rawabina Restaurant and Café

A lavish ambience with a variety of buffet options, Rawabina has only the best to offer from the world of Arabic cuisine. Known for their sweets and confectionary, their specialty lies in the vegetarian options and fusion dishes. They also have special iftar offers along with live stations and shisha.

Venue: Al Safa, Dubai

Price: Dh280 for two persons (approx.)

Al Sultan Sweets

A reasonably-priced place with a wide assortment of desserts, Al Sultan is one of those places that immediately comes to mind when referring to a place for sweets in Sharjah. From Arabic and African sweets to pastries and cakes, this spot caters to all your needs. The perfect place to enjoy with family and friends.

Venue: Al Taawun, Sharjah

Price: Dh35 for two persons (approx.)