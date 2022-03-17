Dubai: Best Mother’s Day deals to avail

Embark on a journey with your mum, not just showering her with love on a single day, but a rendezvous that will stay with her for lifetime

By Laraib Anwar Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 3:27 PM

Memories leave our mothers smiling through their ache. Your first word, your first fall, your first lie, the first time you told her you loved her. These moments stay, even when we get caught up in our lives. This Mother’s Day, embark on a journey with your mum, not just showering her with love on a single day, but a rendezvous that will stay with her for lifetime. Here are some of the best Mother’s Day deals you can avail around town...

Hilton RAK Beach Resort

The Unconditional Love Mothers’ Day Special is for all mothers looking for a magical day of pampering. All Spa treatments will be 25% off to make mothers feel special whilst enjoying a variety of treatments including body scrubs, facials, massages.

Venue: Ras Al Khaimah

Price: Starting from Dh204

Isola Ristorante

Creating a memorable moment, enjoy a special ‘Paint & Grape’ session at its Isola Ristorante. Designed to offer mums a little something different this year, the unique paint and grape session includes a combined painting package for mothers and a child.

Venue: Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Price: Dh460 for 1 adult & 1 child

Turkish Village

For Mother’s Day, Turkish Village will offer an exclusive four-course dining experience for all the mum’s looking to celebrate. Providing a bridge from Turkey to Dubai, Turkish Village welcomes mothers to embark on an authentic dining experience Venue: Jumeirah 1 and Dubai Festival City

Price: Dh15O per person for a four-course meal

Tania’s Teahouse

The team’s motto is ‘bloom in kindness’ and for this, they have created some experiences and gifts that are perfect for both Mother’s Day which falls in the UAE on Monday 21st March and beyond. For the month of March, get a special 15% discount!

Venue: Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqeim

Price: Dh148.75 with the code BLOOM15)

Free Attractions

The Green Planet, Laguna Waterpark and Roxy cinemas, are giving free tickets to mothers on this special day. Mums are required to present a family picture along with a purchased ticket for their child to avail the offer. Mothers can receive a complementary meal and a mocktail at Roxy Cinema.

Venue: Green Planet, Laguna Waterpark, Roxy Cinemas

Café Society

Café Society is taking Mother’s Day on a different level by offering free meals for mums. Between 9am to 11pm, upon ordering two main courses, your mum’s course will be free, enjoying classics like eggs benedict and French brioche.

Venue: Tamani Hotel, Dubai Marina

Price: Free meal for mums