Faysal Bank hosts RDA seminar for Overseas Pakistanis at Expo 2020

The bank approves payment of 8% cash dividends to shareholders for 2021
Finance3 weeks ago
Faysal Bank Limited hosted an interactive seminar on Roshan Digital Account (RDA) with overseas Pakistanis residing in the UAE at the Pakistan Pavilion of Dubai Expo.
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood was the chief guest while Yousaf Hussain, president and CEO of Faysal Bank, prominent Pakistani community members and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.
The speakers engaged with the Pakistani community members and briefed them about the salient product features and benefits of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) led RDA initiative.
What interested the attendees most was that Faysal Islami was offering complete Shariah-compliant banking solutions and investment opportunities in Pakistan under the RDA umbrella.
The efforts of SBP to increase foreign remittances in Pakistan and digitisation of the economy through Roshan Digital Account initiative were greatly appreciated.
Afzaal Mahmood encouraged all Pakistani’s residing in UAE and across the globe to open their Roshan Digital Accounts through Faysal Bank and to benefit from the best Islamic Banking services being offered by the Bank.
Senior officials of Faysal Bank were present to answer all the Roshan Digital investment related queries of the participants.
Faysal Bank with its state of art digital platform and 24/7 support is making continuous efforts to promote this national cause and is committed to conducting more such events in the future also for awareness of this initiative in overseas Pakistani communities globally.
