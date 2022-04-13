ADQ buys stakes in key Egyptian companies

Faysal Islami offering complete Shariah-compliant banking solutions and investment opportunities in Pakistan under the RDA umbrella
Finance3 weeks ago
ADQ on Wednesday said it executed several transactions in public-listed companies within key sectors of Egypt’s economy, building on its long-term commitment to investing in the country’s economic growth through its $20 billion joint strategic investment platform.
The Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company said its investments in the Egyptian companies reflect ADQ’s continued confidence in the country’s strong economic potential.
The transactions include stakes in Commercial International Bank (CIB), one of Egypt’s largest banks; Fawry, the leading digital transformation and e-payments platform; Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Company, a prominent logistics player; Misr Fertilisers Production Company (MOPCO) and Abu Qir Fertilisers & Chemical Industries, two key industrial companies in Egypt.
On Tuesday, Reuters said Abu Dhabi’s state holding company has bought shares worth $1.85 billion in five publicly traded Egyptian companies, helping Egypt after the Ukraine crisis prompted foreign investors to flee.
The Egyptian economy has proven to be resilient over the past several years. Real GDP growth continues to outpace the majority of emerging market economies with current year projections estimated to reach 5.5 per cent. With its strategic location and the large size of its domestic market, the investments were driven by taking into account the underpinnings of Egypt’s strong domestic consumption, productivity growth, enormous untapped export potential, and positive trade outlook.
Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, managing director and chief executive officer of ADQ, said the UAE and Egypt share a deep relationship underpinned by strong economic and trade ties.
“Since the inception of ADQ’s $20 billion strategic investment platform with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, we have executed several investment opportunities in Egypt, to deliver robust commercial benefits and sustainable growth,” Alsuwaidi said.
“The recent transactions are a testament to our long-term commitment to elevate our investment partnership with Egypt and continue deploying capital in projects of commercial importance,” he said.
ADQ is a long-term investor in the Egyptian economy, with an office in Cairo. Since the platform’s inception, a number of strategic investments and partnerships have been realised, resulting in strong financial returns.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Faysal Islami offering complete Shariah-compliant banking solutions and investment opportunities in Pakistan under the RDA umbrella
Finance3 weeks ago
Approves cash dividend of 48.5% of net profits for the year 2021
Finance3 weeks ago
The Dubai Financial Market-listed Shuaa said its investment would provide growth capital, allowing Souqalmal to execute on an ambitious growth plan over the next 24 months
Finance3 weeks ago
The US, the Philippines, North Korea, Libya and Eritrea are some of the countries which charge a tax on the global revenue of their citizens and residents
Finance3 weeks ago
Deferred tax liabilities are the amounts of corporate taxes payables in future periods
Finance1 month ago
Advised and lead arranged in excess of $95 billion for sovereign, financial institutions and corporate clients across the credit spectrum
Finance1 month ago
The tax authorities may ask businesses to pay tax on more income than the income booked in the statement of comprehensive income, which leads to more taxable profits
Finance1 month ago
The board approved the Emiratisation of managerial positions in the banking and insurance sectors in coordination with the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council
Finance1 month ago