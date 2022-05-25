‏UAE reaffirms commitment to strengthen anti-money laundering regulations to combat financial crimes

Effective measures implemented to protect financial environment

By Wam Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 7:55 PM Last updated: Wed 25 May 2022, 8:01 PM

The UAE has reaffirmed its ongoing commitment and efforts to strengthen its regulatory framework in relation to anti-money laundering (AML) and counter terrorist financing (CFT).

The authorities are continuing to maintain and implement effective sanctions with robust screening systems and processes, to ensure the integrity, safety and security of the global financial system.

Hamid Al Zaabi, Director General of the UAE Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorist Financing, said, "As a global commercial hub, the UAE is open to businesses and entrepreneurs from all over the world. At the Executive Office for AML/CFT, our objective is to continuously strengthen the UAE’s framework for combatting financial crime."

To date, effective measures and proactive regulatory action for protecting the nation’s financial environment have been implemented by the authorities, including the Central Bank of the UAE; Securities and Commodities Authority; Ministry of Economy; Ministry of Justice; Abu Dhabi Global Market; and the Dubai Financial Services Authority, as well as close inter-agency cooperation.

On the regulatory front, Al Zaabi said, "We are actively advancing our approach, offering a stable and effective system of regulation and enforcement in line with international standards. We are working with the business community to ensure they can comply and thrive in an attractive and resilient environment."

Talal Mohammed Al Teneiji, Director of the Executive Office for Control and Non-Proliferation said, "As a responsible member of the international community, the UAE is committed to securing the stability and integrity of the country’s economy through the application of targeted financial sanctions."