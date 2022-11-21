England's Declan Rice gets trolled for carrying empty suitcase to take World Cup trophy home

England's Declan Rice during training. Photo: Reuters

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 11:25 PM

Perhaps, there’s nothing better than being an eternal optimist or someone with an unconventional sense of humour. England midfielder Declan Rice appears to be a bit of both.

But whichever way you look at there’s no getting away from the fact that has created quite a buzz by carrying an empty suitcase to the Fifa World Cup 2022.

It’s been 56 years since the Three Lions last lifted the glittering Jules Rimet Cup, the symbol of football supremacy in the world, but Rice really believes that the time has come to emulate the heroes of 1966 featuring the legendary Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton and Gordan Banks.

Rice’s confidence explains the empty suitcase that he has taken to Qatar and which he plans to carry home the World Cup trophy.

The midfielder has been a regular in the squad ever since Gareth Southgate took charge of the national team in 2016. He has since earned 34 caps.

The empty suitcase was discovered by Rice’s driver who was surprised that it was very light.

"There’s nothing in that one. That’s a spare,” he said to English newspaper The Sun.

"Hopefully I’ll bring home the trophy in this one."

He has always been an ultra confident footballer, but budget airline Ryanair took exception to Rice’s hopes and brutally trolled the lad.

The Irish airline posted the below tweet on their official Twitter account:

The 23-year-old Rice, who plays for West Ham in the English Premier League, was Southgate’s pick in England’s opener against Iran on Monday.

The Three Lions got their group stage campaign off to a blinder with a rousing 6-2 victory. Although he did not get his name on the scoresheet, Rice made his presence felt with several deft moves and interceptions.

Now that England have made a positive start Rice’s suitcase is starting to earn its trip to the Middle East.

