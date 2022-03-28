Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The Briton lapped the revised 5.2-km long Yas Marina track in one minute, 23.691 seconds
F13 months ago
Formula one champion Max Verstappen swept past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc four laps from the finish to take his first win of the season at Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half a second ahead of Leclerc, who keeps the championship lead, having led a Ferrari one-two in last week’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for the Italian team.
“Wow, that was close, wow, unbelievable!” Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the radio.
“Well done, Max great, great job,” he added.
The win was the 21st of Verstappen’s career and handed him his first points of the year after Red Bull’s double retirement in Bahrain.
His team mate Sergio Perez, who finished fourth, was unable to convert his first career pole into victory after the Mexican’s strategy was undone by the safety car.
George Russell took fifth for struggling Mercedes ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, who edged McLaren’s Lando Norris to sixth by just 0.1 seconds.
Lewis Hamilton, winner of last year’s inaugural Saudi race, recovered to claim the final point in 10th after starting 15th.
The Briton lapped the revised 5.2-km long Yas Marina track in one minute, 23.691 seconds
F13 months ago
Verstappen and Hamilton head into Sunday’s race, a winner-takes all showdown, level on points, with the Dutchman ahead 9-8 on wins
F13 months ago
The Mercedes driver goes into Sunday's season-ending decider level on points with Verstappen but 9-8 behind on race wins
F13 months ago
Formula One titles have been settled by collisions before, most notably between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna in 1989 and 1990
F13 months ago
Abu Dhabi first hosted Formula One in 2009 and is one of the most lucrative races for commercial rights holders Liberty Media
F13 months ago
The CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management says the upgraded track will improve race experience
F13 months ago
The race on the street circuit under the lights on the 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) coastal resort area in Jeddah was marred by three standing starts
F13 months ago
Hamilton, eight points behind with two races to go, was joined on the front row by teammate Valtteri Bottas
F13 months ago