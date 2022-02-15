Watch UAE armed forces parade live at Expo 2020 Dubai

Union Fortress Parade to showcase advanced capabilities of military.

Wam

By Wam Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 6:25 PM

The Ministry of Defence is continuing with its preparations for the Union Fortress 8 military parade, which will be held in March in South Expo in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The event is taking place under the patronage of Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The parade is in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership and the key role of the UAE Armed Forces in protecting the country’s security, its citizens and residents.

The parade will highlight the advanced capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces, and the field expertise and skills of its personnel, in addition to its modern equipment and technologies.

The head of the parade’s organising committee noted that the event coincides with the Golden Jubilee. The parade will involve several activities, including a joint drill by the various Armed Forces services, he added.

The event, which is open to all members of the public.