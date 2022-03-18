Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets Governor-General of Canada

The region’s first World Expo will end on March 31.
Expo 20204 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Friday met Mary Simon, the Governor-General of Canada, who is currently visiting the country to participate in her country's National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and a number of ministers and senior officials.
During the meeting, which took place at the Canadian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed discussed with the Governor General of Canada ways to expand bilateral relations and promote greater business, trade and investment cooperation in various sectors.
Both sides explored new avenues to establish partnerships and expand ties using the Expo 2020 platform. The discussions touched on the exceptional opportunities that Expo 2020 Dubai provides countries across the world to identify productive cooperation that can serve the people of their countries and create a better future for all of humanity.
The Governor General of Canada commended the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, noting that the country’s participation under the theme ‘The Future in Mind’ has enabled it to showcase its culture and economic opportunities to the world.
Canada’s pavilion features an immersive journey through its past, present and future, and invites visitors to discover the values that drive a spirit of innovation and collaboration. The pavilion serves as a platform to promote opportunities for trade, investment, education, tourism and immigration, from across Canada. The country’s participation highlights its leadership in key sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, education, digitisation, telemedicine, clean technology, agriculture, health sciences, aerospace and more.
The region’s first World Expo will end on March 31.
Expo 20204 days ago
Part of the 'Fazaa' initiative that aims to revive the social traditions and culture of the UAE.
Expo 20205 days ago
The UAE pavilion held the second session of Dreamer Dialogues, a series of panel discussions, on Friday
Expo 20201 week ago
After the world fair ends, the exhibition site will be transformed into a futuristic '15-minute' city called District 2020
Expo 20201 week ago
The Dubai Ruler praised the significant growth in ties between the UAE and Albania
Expo 20201 week ago
There are small sources of comfort at the pavilion, where attendees have covered a wall in colourful post-it notes displaying messages of support and hope for Ukraine
Expo 20201 week ago
As soon as night falls and visitors to the world fair start to leave, hundreds of employees begin their day's work
Expo 20201 week ago
"I wish the event could last longer as it provided me with an experience of a lifetime," Hassan Adam said of the world fair.
Expo 20201 week ago