Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets Governor-General of Canada

Leaders discuss ways to expand bilateral relations and promote greater business, trade and investment cooperation

By Wam Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 10:46 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Friday met Mary Simon, the Governor-General of Canada, who is currently visiting the country to participate in her country's National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

During the meeting, which took place at the Canadian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed discussed with the Governor General of Canada ways to expand bilateral relations and promote greater business, trade and investment cooperation in various sectors.

Both sides explored new avenues to establish partnerships and expand ties using the Expo 2020 platform. The discussions touched on the exceptional opportunities that Expo 2020 Dubai provides countries across the world to identify productive cooperation that can serve the people of their countries and create a better future for all of humanity.

The Governor General of Canada commended the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, noting that the country’s participation under the theme ‘The Future in Mind’ has enabled it to showcase its culture and economic opportunities to the world.

Canada’s pavilion features an immersive journey through its past, present and future, and invites visitors to discover the values that drive a spirit of innovation and collaboration. The pavilion serves as a platform to promote opportunities for trade, investment, education, tourism and immigration, from across Canada. The country’s participation highlights its leadership in key sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, education, digitisation, telemedicine, clean technology, agriculture, health sciences, aerospace and more.