Look: ‘Art maze’ opens on Burj Al Arab helipad

'Art maze' opens on Burj Al Arab helipad

Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri showcase 30 original pieces inspired by UNESCO’s World Heritage at art exhibition

Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022

An ‘art maze’ has come up on Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab helipad. The first-of-its-kind art gallery experience by Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri features 30 original pieces inspired by UNESCO’s World Heritage, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

‘The Art Maze’ is the first art installation to be exhibited at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s famous helipad. Suspended 212 metres above sea level, the helipad has been the location for some of Dubai’s most awe-inspiring and memorable events, sporting feats and cultural moments.

Artist Sacha Jafri created iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah to commemorate the launc of the exhibition. KT photo/Shihab

The first exhibition night will welcome global art lovers and collectors, philanthropists, HNWI and the “movers and shakers” of Dubai.

‘The Art Maze’ is Schaefer’s 12 metre by 12 metre steel labyrinth and is home to 30 original Sacha Jafri masterpieces. It will be on show until March 27. Jafri has also created an additional piece of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah to commemorate the launch.

The art gallery will be a unique opportunity for people to learn about the 30 World Heritage sites.

The launch on the Burj Al Arab helipad sees the beginning of ‘The Art Maze World Tour’, which is set to travel to all four corners of the world over the next 24 months. An exhibition at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from September 12 to 18 will see 20 additional paintings created by the artist, totalling 50 paintings on display.

Schaefer said: “With this heartfelt project, I want to raise awareness, especially in uncertain times with a global pandemic and political instabilities, to remind and honour all people about the beauty of our world, nature, man-made monuments.”

Sacha Jafri said: “My vision and inspiration for my artworks for The Art Maze stems from the beauty, the spirit, the history and the anthropology of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Trying to depict the emotion of a culture, a building, a story, a vista, and most importantly, an energy, all inspired me to create this collection which is so special, almost spiritual and otherworldly. It has been an honour for me to celebrate these sites as part of UNESCO’s 50th Anniversary of World Heritage.”