Dubai International Boat Show set to receive over 30,000 visitors

More than 175 yachts and watercraft from major shipyards to be showcased at the five-day show

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 4:12 PM

Dubai International Boat Show’s 2023 edition is expected to receive more than 30,000 visitors.

Set to be held from March 1 to 5, more than 175 yachts and watercraft from major shipyards such as Azimut, Ferretti, Gulf Craft, Princess, San Lorenzo, Sunreef, and Sunseeker Gulf will sail into the shores of Dubai over the five days of the show’s 29th edition.

“Dubai has a rich maritime heritage and over the years has created an extensive ecosystem and a sophisticated hub to nurture some of the greatest boat designers and manufacturers in the world; that’s why every year we see an influx of international visitors to the show,” said Riju George, Group Director, Exhibitions, DWTC.

With more than 12 per cent of the world’s superyachts in the Mena region, Dubai has become one of the top 10 nautical hubs of the world within the marine industry.

The show will also witness over 50 global and regional launches while more than 10 new brands will display including Abeking & Rasmussen, Boutique Yachts, Finnmaster, Greenline Yachts, Nordhavn, SAY Carbon Yachts, Sirena Yachts and Tecnomar.