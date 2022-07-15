Abu Dhabi: Grammy organiser announced as new partner for culture summit

The event will be held at Manarat Al Saadiyat from October 23-25

Wam

By WAM Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 5:04 PM

The Recording Academy has been announced as a new partner of the annual Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, which is due to be held from October 23-25.

The Recording Academy of America is the world's leading society of musicians, producers, recording engineers, and other musical professionals. It is famous for organising the Grammy Awards, which recognises achievements in the music industry.

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi,organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in collaboration with key organisations, will take place at Manarat Al Saadiyat under the theme A Living Culture.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "The Recording Academy is a valuable addition to Culture Summit Abu Dhabi’s roster of partners, and our cooperation with them will further support the work that we are already doing with Berklee Abu Dhabi, NYU Abu Dhabi, and all the relevant players in the music industry."

DCT Abu Dhabi is working closely with its key partners to craft the event’s programme for the 5th edition of the summit. Senior management from the Recording Academy’s visited the UAE capital to contribute to the event's programme development.

With music as one of its key streams, Culture Summit serves as a platform convening cultural representatives and organisations from around the world.

Harvey Mason Jr., President and CEO of the Recording Academy, said, "The Middle East region is home to so many thriving music scenes and we are thrilled to be partnering with Culture Summit Abu Dhabi to shed light on and further support this vital ecosystem. It's our hope that we can use the power of culture, the summit, and the Academy to unite people all around the world, through music."

The other partners of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi are Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Film Commission, Sandstorm Comics, Cultural Foundation, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, and the Culture Resource.