WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner in prison

The WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been granted permission to marry his partner Stella Moris in London's Belmarsh prison.
The prison service said Assange's request was considered as usual by the prison governor, according to BBC.
Moris, who has two sons with Assange, announced the good news on her Twitter account.
"I am relieved but still angry that legal action was necessary to put a stop to the illegal interference with our basic right to marry," she wrote.
As per the UK's 1983 Marriages Act, inmates are entitled to apply to be married in prison. If the request is granted, they must meet the full costs of the marriage without taxpayer support.
In a video posted on WikiLeaks' YouTube account, Moris, a South African-born lawyer, said she had met Assange in 2011 when she joined his legal team.
She later told the Daily Mail on Sunday that they had been in a relationship since 2015 and got engaged two years later. Moris added that she has been raising their two sons on her own.
Assange, who continues to fight extradition to the US on espionage charges, saw his sons being born via a video link.
The WikiLeaks founder is wanted in the US on allegations of conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information, following Wikileaks' publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
