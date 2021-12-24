UAE

UK to offer visas for care workers for 12 months

The measure is expected to come into effect early next year

Reuters file
By Reuters

Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 7:18 PM

Britain said on Friday it would offer visas for care workers for a 12 month period after the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated staff shortages within the social care sector.

The temporary measures were expected to come into effect early next year and would be in place for a minimum of 12 months, the government said.

The minimum annual salary to qualify for the visa will be 20,480 pounds ($27,445).

