Ryan Reynolds hails UK curry house for serving 'best Indian food in Europe'

Owners of the restaurant admit they had 'no idea' who he was

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 4:35 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 4:59 PM

A curry house in a small Cheshire town has been enjoying unprecedented fame after Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds declared it to have "the best Indian food in Europe".

The Deadpool star, 45, took to Instagram this weekend to praise the Light of India, a modest balti house in the town of Ellesmere Port. Reynolds shared a picture of the restaurant's flyer to his 44 million followers, hailing its food the best of its kind in Europe.

As the co-owner of National League football club Wrexham AFC, the actor was reportedly in the UK for the club's home match against Maidstone United.

Shaa Rahaman, 28, whose family has run the restaurant across three generations, told the BBC his parents had absolutely no clue who Ryan Reynolds was as they are unfamiliar with the Hollywood crowd and "more into Bollywood". They suspect the star most likely ordered the food as takeaway as opposed to dining in.

Either way, sales at the modest eatery have reportedly rocketed considerably since Reynolds' post. Business has been "completely crazy" since Sunday, said Rahaman, who hopes to invite the actor to the restaurant for a complimentary meal the next time he is in the UK.

"We might even dedicate a dish to him - the Deadpool Masala," he told UK news brand LadBible.

