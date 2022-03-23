Russian oligarchs finding it tough making payments to foreign creditors

Several prominent businessmen's assets targeted due to links with Kremlin.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. AP file photo

Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022

Russian companies owned by sanctioned oligarchs are having a tough time paying back creditors. A number of them are likely to default even though they have ample funds to pay.

The EU has sanctioned 15 oligarchs in the wake of the Ukraine attacks. The EU’s reason: The oligarchs’ had close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a CNN report.

One of Russia’s richest men Alexei Mordashov, who owns Evraz, Russia’s the world’s largest steel producers, has been having problems with payments.

Evraz says they may be pushed into a technical default on its debt. Its payments have been held up due to sanctions on oligarch Roman Abramovich.

In a statement, the company said that it had made a $19 million payment on a $700 million bond that matures next year, according to a Business Insider Report.

Abramovich, valued by Forbes at $13.7billion, had his assets targeted due to links with Kremlin. France has detained a $120million yacht owned by Igor Sechin, a close confidant of the Russian president.

Steel giant Severstal PAO had a payment due on March 16 and have a grace period that expires Wednesday.

Severstal paid the $12.6 million interest payment to a unit of Citigroup, according to a WSJ report.

The company could announce that it will be in default early Wednesday, a source was quoted as saying in the report.

In the US, wealthy Russians have put up their properties on sale due to fear of sanctions.

Russian companies have about $98 billion of debt outstanding and have to clear around $17 billion of payments this year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other companies owned by the Russian government are Gazprom and Rosneft. Both companies have managed to make tackle their payment issues.

Paying external holders means Russia swerved its first default, for now, since a 1998 financial crisis and its first on international bonds since the 1917 revolution, when the Bolsheviks repudiated obligations of the Tsarist government.

So far, Russia has managed to avoid a sovereign default. But with Russia due to repay another $66 million on Monday and a total of $4.7 billion between now and year end, there are further tests to come.

Russia has 15 international bonds outstanding with a face value of around $40 billion. Prior to the Ukraine crisis roughly $20 billion was held by investment funds and money managers outside Russia.

Like many international bonds there was a 30-day grace period, meaning Moscow effectively has until April 15 to pay.

Under a temporary license issued by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Russia's correspondent bank JPMorgan, was able to process the cash before crediting it to another US bank, Citigroup , the paying agent.

Citi checked the details and distributed it to bondholders, who market sources said on Thursday and Friday had received the money.

Further tests come thick and fast. On Monday, Russia is due to make a $66 million payment although technically, under the terms of the issue it could make this payment - as well as a $102 million one on March 28 - in alternatives currencies, including roubles.

Gramercy, an emerging markets fund manager, noted on Friday that making use of the bond's "alternative payment currency event" required a 15-day notice, which it said Russia's finance ministry had not published.

After last week's payment showed Russia had the ability and willingness to pay in dollars, Morgan Stanley analysts said there was no reason for Russia to be able to invoke the alternative rouble payment clause, but that "doesn't guarantee that Russia won't try".

On March 31, there is a $447 million payment that must be made in dollars, while its biggest payment of the year - and its first full repayment of "principal", of $2 billion -- is due on April 4.

Foreign investors also owned about $38 billion-worth of rouble-denominated sovereign bonds known as OFZs before this crisis, JPMorgan estimates - nearly 20% of that market. Some of the payments due on those have not yet been made.

Even if Russia remains willing to pay, there may be complications, especially for bonds that must be serviced in dollars.

– With inputs from Reuters