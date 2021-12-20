Covid-19: Queen Elizabeth breaks tradition; to celebrate Christmas at Windsor

Scholz got a clear majority of 395 votes from lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
Europe1 week ago
Queen Elizabeth II has decided to break with tradition and celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle rather than at her Sandringham estate, British media reported on Monday.
The decision comes as Britain is gripped by rising numbers of cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the possible introduction of new restrictions.
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency quoted an unnamed royal source as saying the decision "was a personal one taken after careful consideration".
The 95-year-old monarch will see family at the historic castle west of London over Christmas and "sensible precautions and all appropriate guidelines will be followed", it added.
The Queen has been forced to limit her official duties after an overnight hospital stay in October that prompted medics to advise her to rest.
Last week, she cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch for the second year in succession because of the risks of the spread of the virus.
Last year, strict rules on household mixing indoors and social distancing were in place, preventing her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as cousins from meeting.
The Queen and senior members of the royal family traditionally spend Christmas at Sandringham, in eastern England, attending church on the estate on Christmas Day.
This Christmas is the monarch's first since the death in April of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday resisted calls from scientists to impose tougher restrictions on social mixing before the festive season this weekend.
Johnson, however, has said the government was keeping the situation "under constant review", as the number of positive tests nudged towards a record 100,000 a day, with a growing number from the Omicron mutation.
Scholz got a clear majority of 395 votes from lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
Europe1 week ago
Accusation comes amid fears that a Russian troop buildup near the border might indicate plans for an invasion
Europe1 week ago
Nehammer has become the country's third head of government in two months
Europe2 weeks ago
Western countries have been grappling with how to engage with the Taliban since they took over
Europe2 weeks ago
The win spares Meghan from having to appear at a trial in which both she and her father would have given evidence
Europe2 weeks ago
Russian president is the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin
Europe2 weeks ago
The helicopter crashed during a training flight
Europe2 weeks ago
'I am surprised by methods when they are not serious, says Emmanuel Macron
Europe3 weeks ago