Britain's Prince Andrew quits golf club as he faces civil sex assault case

The latest claim comes as the prime minister fights for survival amid a growing scandal over lockdown parties attended by him and his staff
Europe3 days ago
Prince Andrew has given up his honorary membership at the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews as he faces a US civil suit for sexual assault.
Queen Elizabeth II’s second son has effectively been stripped of his position in royal life after Buckingham Palace announced earlier this month that he had given up his honorary military titles and charitable roles.
“The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his honorary membership,” said a spokesman for the private member’s club northeast of Edinburgh.
“We respect and appreciate his decision.”
Virginia Giuffre, has accused the prince of sexual assault when she was 17 after meeting him through the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in prison two years ago while awaiting trial for sex crimes.
The prince, who is seeking a jury trial to clear his name, has not been criminally charged and has strenuously denied the allegations.
ALSO READ:
In other signs of social ostracism, York Racecourse in northern England announced it was renaming an event called the Duke of York Stakes — even though this refers to an earlier bearer of the title.
And a police station in southern England has removed a plaque saying it was opened by the Duke of York, citing a complaint from a member of the public, the BBC reported.
The latest claim comes as the prime minister fights for survival amid a growing scandal over lockdown parties attended by him and his staff
Europe3 days ago
Four people were 'seriously injured' in the assault
Europe3 days ago
Johnson ordered an inquiry into claims by a lawmaker who said she was fired from a ministerial job in the government partly because her Muslim faith
Europe4 days ago
Britain has accused Moscow of attempting to install a Kremlin-friendly president in Kyiv
Europe4 days ago
Leading candidate for presidency remains Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
Europe5 days ago
Russia has denied it plans to invade Ukraine but the White House believes an attack could happen.
Europe6 days ago
Senior Tory MP William Wragg discloses alleged intimidation campaign
Europe1 week ago
Over one million birds have already been killed in the avian flu outbreak that began in late November.
Europe1 week ago