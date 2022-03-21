UAE: Zulekha Hospital supports 'Dubai Can' sustainable water initiative with Goumbook

The network monitors a total of 275 parameters with 130,086,000 new minute-data points, provided annually
Zulekha Hospital has partnered with Goumbook, a leading social enterprise promoting sustainable living and green practices in the UAE. Zulekha Hospital facilities have been driving the water refill concept with refill stations since the last 10 years.
The hospital’s Dubai and Sharjah facilities encourage all employees of the group, partners and patrons to reduce plastic waste in the health industry by promoting reusable water bottles and water refill stations.
Through this initiative Zulekha Hospital supports the objectives of 'Dubai Can', a sustainability initiative by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Managing Director Mr. Taher Shams says, “We strongly believe that it is very important to raise awareness on the increasing plastic waste globally every minute, being aware of plastic alternatives we can use and sustainability issues our world is facing today. In our facilities, the refill stations are cleaned and water quality monitored regularly to ensure this water is absolutely safe for consumption. We are happy to support UAE’s sustainability initiative ‘Dubai Can’. We step up to lead a conscious life and urge more of our partners to join us in this journey.”
Speaking of their effort in driving the change with multiple corporations in UAE, Founder & Managing Director of Goumbook, Tatiana Antonelli Abella adds, “Goumbook has been committed since 2016 to reducing single use plastic in the UAE and we are proud to see a healthcare institution such as Zulekha Hospital joining the cause’’
Since inception in 1964 Zulekha Hospital has been a strong advocate of creating a sustainable eco-system through multiple initiatives such as energy conservation campaigns, plantation drives, reduction and recycling of paper etc.
