Yo Yo Honey Singh and Malaika Arora to perform in Dubai

The 'Elite Affair' event will take place on March 15

By CT Desk Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 3:18 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 3:31 PM

Music lovers can look forward to seeing singer and music producer Honey Singh perform at ‘Elite Affair’ - taking place at Sky2.0 in Dubai Design District on March 15. He will take to the stage with actress Malaika Arora, who will put in a spectacular performance.

DJ Emwee, DJ Hani, DJ Progressive Brothers and DJ Siddharth are also among the exciting line-up for this event, presented by GnG Event Management. Reserve tables now by calling 052 72 22 605 or 050 6743079. A starry night awaits all guests.