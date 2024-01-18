Xbox Game Pass' January collection to expand with these games

F1 23

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 6:12 PM

The Xbox Game Pass update on January 18 brought two additional games to the service: F1 23 and Turnip Boy Robs a Bank. This marks the second expansion of Microsoft's subscription catalogue in just two days, following the addition of acclaimed horror games, Those Who Remain, and the Resident Evil 2 remake earlier in the week.

'Resident Evil 2' was added to the catalogue earlier this week

Since the beginning of the month, the Xbox Game Pass has already expanded five times. On January 11, the platform welcomed Compulsion's unsettling first-person RPG We Happy Few and Metalhead Software's Super Mega Baseball 4 to its catalogue.

January 18 also marked the arrival of the first day-one Xbox Game Pass game of 2024, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank. Developed by Snoozy Kazoo, this quirky action-adventure serves as a sequel to the 2021 Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. The game has garnered 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews on Steam, based on over 7,000 user scores. The sequel aims to build on the original formula by introducing roguelite elements in a new and absurd setting, providing the titular character with more opportunities to engage in felonious activities.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

In addition to this eccentric indie release, the update caters to racing enthusiasts with the inclusion of F1 23. This latest entry in the long-running sports series, developed by Codemasters, debuted in mid-June 2023 to glowing reviews. F1 23 introduces several novelties compared to its predecessor, such as red flags, physics improvements, and the glamorous Las Vegas street circuit. It is being added to the Xbox Game Pass as part of the EA Play catalogue, exclusively available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members.

Screenshots from F1 23

As of 3pm in the UAE on January 18, neither of the two additions had been integrated into Microsoft's subscription catalogue. Looking ahead, more additions are expected to hit the popular subscription service before the end of January, including Palworld, Go Mecha Ball, and Blobfish's hectic shoot-em-up Brotato.

ALSO READ: