When 'Ayalaan' Trailer lit up Ain Dubai in star-studded gala

'Bhakshak' stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles
The trailer launch event of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film 'Ayalaan' in Dubai, held on January 5 created a spectacle at Ain Dubai. The star-studded gala, featuring AR Rahman, Sivakarthikeyan, and others, marked a significant milestone in the promotional journey of the much-anticipated movie set to debut during Pongal 2024. Directed by Ravikumar under KJR Studios, Ayalaan promises an engaging science fiction drama with a stellar cast, including Rakul Preet Singh and Isha Koppikar. The event at The Beach, JBR, featured vibrant fireworks, drone displays, and a grand trailer launch against the backdrop of Ain Dubai, adding excitement to the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival Celebrations. The film, with over 1000 VFX frames, assures an immersive cinematic experience, blending entertainment, innovation, and social commentary. Ayalaan released globally on January 12.
The project will focus on the ancient legends surrounding the final days of Gautama Buddha
The actor is set to play a police officer in the upcoming series 'Indian Police Force'
From yoga sessions to brunches, embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country
Pakistani actor Hasnain Lehri on Shah Rukh Khan films inspired him to be 'filmy' and propose to his lady love on the reality show
The destinations feature several fun-filled activities for everyone
The film is said to revolve around a sparkling journey through love, laughter, and modern relationships
The actress took to her Instagram stories to heap praise on the makers