When 'Ayalaan' Trailer lit up Ain Dubai in star-studded gala

Published: Sun 21 Jan 2024, 12:25 PM

The trailer launch event of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film 'Ayalaan' in Dubai, held on January 5 created a spectacle at Ain Dubai. The star-studded gala, featuring AR Rahman, Sivakarthikeyan, and others, marked a significant milestone in the promotional journey of the much-anticipated movie set to debut during Pongal 2024. Directed by Ravikumar under KJR Studios, Ayalaan promises an engaging science fiction drama with a stellar cast, including Rakul Preet Singh and Isha Koppikar. The event at The Beach, JBR, featured vibrant fireworks, drone displays, and a grand trailer launch against the backdrop of Ain Dubai, adding excitement to the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival Celebrations. The film, with over 1000 VFX frames, assures an immersive cinematic experience, blending entertainment, innovation, and social commentary. Ayalaan released globally on January 12.