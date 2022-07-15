Westlife to make Abu Dhabi debut in September

The couple previously welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020
Popular Irish boyband Westlife is heading to Abu Dhabi this September for their first ever performance in the emirate. The four-piece band will perform on September 29 in the capital city as part of The Wild Dreams Tour.
The show’s venue remains to be confirmed. Organised by Live Nation, the event’s tickets and the prices have also not been revealed. However, fans can register on the Live Nation website to receive all the details.
Westlife is expected to perform all their crowd pleasers including Swear It Again, What Makes A Man, World of Our Own and Flying Without Wings.
Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, and Kian Egan last performed in the UAE in 2019. The group was among the first-ever performers at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.
