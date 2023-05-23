'We'll always have each other's backs': Lara Dutta tells Priyanka Chopra on the 20th anniversary of their Bollywood debut

Andaz brought together the ladies who won Miss Universe and Miss World pageants back in 2000

By CT Desk Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 12:49 PM

It was in the year 2000 that both Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra won the coveted Miss India pageant. While Lara went on to win the Miss Universe crown, Priyanka bagged the Miss World title. The duo even made their Bollywood debuts together in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Andaz that released in 2003.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the film, Lara Dutta took to her Instagram to pen a thoughtful note. Posting a still from the film, Lara wrote, "And just like that... it's been 20 years!!! What an incredible, exhilarating journey! Always grateful. First of all to the audience and fans... To @suneeldarshan for offering me my first film and being the wonderful, cultured, caring person he is. My dearest Raj ji for being the most patient teacher. My forever most handsome, most fun, always there for me, @akshaykumar for just being who he is!!!

@priyankachopra we'll always have each other's backs! Ever grateful for what the Indian film industry has given me."

Priyanka Chopra has maintained that Lara had been supportive during the course of the pageant that catapulted them to fame. The two have remained friends since.

ALSO READ: