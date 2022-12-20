Watch: Popular Bollywood star buys home in Dubai

The actress and her beau take fans on a virtual tour of their luxurious house in town

By Web Desk Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 5:40 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 6:02 PM

Dubai has been a favourite destination for A-listers for a long time now, but several stars, especially from Bollywood have bought properties here and consider the Emirate as a second home.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan and several other big names from the Indian movie industry own luxurious houses in Dubai.

The latest star to jump on the bandwagon is 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash and her fiance Karan Kundra.

Karan and Tejasswi took to social media and gave fans a glimpse of their luxury apartment.

"Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home...! It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is - pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai!” wrote Tejasswi in her post as shared videos of the new place.

In the video, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen proudly showing fans around their new house while explaining the other features of the property. According to reports, this the first house the couple have bought together. Fans are looking forward to the duo settling down in their new nest. Tejasswi and Karan are extremely popular on Indian television and have a massive following on social media. They met on Bigg Boss 15 and their romance flourished as the show went through its paces. Earlier, in October, Tejasswi even shocked fans as she took to social media and posted pictures of herself flaunting a diamond ring. Fans stormed the internet with congratulatory messages, but the actress has denied any engagement rumours.