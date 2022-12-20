Watch: Popular Bollywood star buys home in Dubai

The producer was convicted on Monday of three of the seven counts he was facing
Dubai has been a favourite destination for A-listers for a long time now, but several stars, especially from Bollywood have bought properties here and consider the Emirate as a second home.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan and several other big names from the Indian movie industry own luxurious houses in Dubai.
The latest star to jump on the bandwagon is 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash and her fiance Karan Kundra.
Karan and Tejasswi took to social media and gave fans a glimpse of their luxury apartment.
"Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home...! It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is - pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai!” wrote Tejasswi in her post as shared videos of the new place.
