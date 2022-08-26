Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' rakes in unimpressive figures worldwide on Day 1

The film also stars Bollywood actor Ananya Panday

By ANI Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 4:37 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 4:38 PM

If early box office reports and people's reviews are to be believed, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey's pan-India 'Liger' has failed to impress the audience.

Puri Jagannadh's directorial had many advance bookings due to the extensive promotional events across the country. However, the film opened largely to negative reviews.

The official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions announced that 'Liger' managed to collect Rs33.12 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film revolves around a young guy, Liger (Vijay) and his widowed mother who have come from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion.

Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character in 'Liger.' The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The film marked American boxer Mike Tyson's Bollywood debut as well.