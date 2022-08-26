Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' rakes in unimpressive figures worldwide on Day 1

Makers promise an amazing story ahead of fourth and final season
If early box office reports and people's reviews are to be believed, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey's pan-India 'Liger' has failed to impress the audience.
Puri Jagannadh's directorial had many advance bookings due to the extensive promotional events across the country. However, the film opened largely to negative reviews.
The official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions announced that 'Liger' managed to collect Rs33.12 crore worldwide on its opening day.
Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film revolves around a young guy, Liger (Vijay) and his widowed mother who have come from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion.
Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character in 'Liger.' The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The film marked American boxer Mike Tyson's Bollywood debut as well.
Makers promise an amazing story ahead of fourth and final season
The pop singer said she is learning to be a better person and do what makes her happy
The petition was filed last week in a court in Florida
The two artists have collaborated for the first time
The director spoke to City Times ahead of the promotions for his latest movie - a romantic thriller 'Solomonte Theneechakal'
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities and events around the country
The comedian was admitted to a Delhi hospital on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack