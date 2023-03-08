UAE brand has a special 'date' with Oscar nominees

Curated gift set of gourmet dates part of Oscars nominee gift bag

By CT Desk Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 1:01 PM

This year's Oscar nominated actors and directors will receive a curated gift set of gourmet, hand-harvested dates from UAE-based luxury dates and gifts brand Bateel’s organic farm in the Al Ghat region of Saudi Arabia.

The gift set is part of the legendary 'Everyone Wins' nominee gift bag, presented to select Oscar-nominated actors and directors in celebration of the popular Hollywood award show, which will take place on March 12 this year.

That means, the star-studded nominee lineup which includes Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Field and Steven Spielberg, will experience a taste of the Middle East with a specially curated gift from gourmet date connoisseur.

Along with the gourmet date set, other droolworthy items in the nominee gift bag include a three-night stay for the nominee and up to seven friends in the newly renovated Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse in Ischia, Italy, a full line of products from luxury skin care brand Miage, Havaianas iconic flip-flops and new colorful luggage, and three more luxurious items, making it a whopping six-figure gift bag.