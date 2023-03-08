UAE brand has a special 'date' with Oscar nominees

Watch: Bruce Willis' wife makes emotional plea to paparazzi following dementia diagnosis
The 44-year-old model asked paparazzi to stop 'yelling' at the veteran star in public
This year's Oscar nominated actors and directors will receive a curated gift set of gourmet, hand-harvested dates from UAE-based luxury dates and gifts brand Bateel’s organic farm in the Al Ghat region of Saudi Arabia.
The gift set is part of the legendary 'Everyone Wins' nominee gift bag, presented to select Oscar-nominated actors and directors in celebration of the popular Hollywood award show, which will take place on March 12 this year.
That means, the star-studded nominee lineup which includes Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Field and Steven Spielberg, will experience a taste of the Middle East with a specially curated gift from gourmet date connoisseur.
Along with the gourmet date set, other droolworthy items in the nominee gift bag include a three-night stay for the nominee and up to seven friends in the newly renovated Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse in Ischia, Italy, a full line of products from luxury skin care brand Miage, Havaianas iconic flip-flops and new colorful luggage, and three more luxurious items, making it a whopping six-figure gift bag.
The former couple welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020 and parted ways the following year in October
The actor claimed videos circulating on social media are one-sided with an aim to assassinate his character
Here are a few key details to know about the upcoming ceremony
It far surpassed both industry expectations and the opening weekends of the first two movies in the franchise
The guitarist, who was the last surviving original member of the iconic band, cheated death more than once earlier
The film, for which shooting has been cancelled as the actor recovers from his injuries, will also star Deepika Padukone and Prabhas
Bollywood star tackles stardom, his Casanova image, the challenges of movie making and his long cherished desire to turn director in a freewheeling chat with us