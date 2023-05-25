Tina Turner: 5 electrifying vocals that contributed to the legendary singer's rise to fame

The legacy of the iconic artist who passed away on May 24 will forever be etched in people's hearts

Tina, the unstoppable singer and stage performer, passed away after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. The singer was 83. Photo: AP

Tina Turner, a legendary singer who achieved worldwide fame and success throughout her career, was known for her powerful vocals, energetic stage presence, and electrifying dance performances. The iconic American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress passed away on May 24 at the age of 83.

The world-renowned artiste rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the musical duo Ike & Tina. However, after a tumultuous marriage and professional split from Ike Turner, the singer embarked on a highly successful solo career that cemented her status as one of the most influential performers in the music industry.

Through the course of her journey, Tina sold millions of records worldwide, strengthening her place as one of the best-selling female artists of all time.

Here are five songs that contributed significantly to her rise to fame:

What's Love Got to Do with It (1984):

This song became Tina's first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is often considered one of her signature songs. A pivotal song in Turner's career, the song's success also led to the title of the 1993 biographical film about her life. Its release marked her emergence as a successful solo artist after her split from Ike Turner, both professionally and personally, in 1976.

Goldeneye (1995):

Tina contributed to the cultural comeback of James Bond when Pierce Brosnan took over, by lending her gritty vocals to the brassy title track of the film GoldenEye. The song, co-written by Bono and The Edge, showcased Tina's powerful presence and added to the success of the movie.

Private Dancer (1984):

The title track from her critically acclaimed album, Private Dancer, was a significant milestone in Tina's career. The song showcased her powerful vocals and emotional depth, earning her Grammy Awards and international acclaim. Written by Mark Knopfler, the lyrics tell the story of a woman who turns to dancing in a club as a means of escape from her troubled life. Becoming one of Tina's most iconic songs, the track's haunting melody, combined with Tina's emotive delivery, made it a standout moment on the album.

Proud Mary (1971):

This iconic song, originally recorded by Creedence Clearwater Revival, became a major hit for Tina. Her energetic and soulful rendition earned her widespread recognition and helped establish her as a solo artist. The song became synonymous with Tina's performances, often serving as the grand finale of her live shows.

River Deep – Mountain High (1966):

Although the song didn't achieve significant commercial success at the time of its release, River Deep – Mountain High is often regarded as one of Tina's breakthrough performances. Produced by Phil Spector, the song highlights her remarkable vocal range and solidified her reputation as a dynamic performer. An innovative blend of pop, rock, and soul, the song was ahead of its time and has since influenced many artists.

These electrifying vocals showcase the singer's versatility, powerful vocals, and ability to infuse her own unique style into various musical interpretations, for which she was known for. The songs contribute to her enduring legacy as an influential artist, one which will continue to win the hearts of many more people in the years to come.

