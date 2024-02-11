This Valentine's Day in the UAE, set up a date you'll remember

Published: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 5:43 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 5:52 PM

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

For a limited time, from February 9 to February 18, Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah will be presenting an exciting offer for couples seeking a memorable getaway. Book a one-night stay that includes exclusive perks such as a complimentary bottle of bubbles to enhance the romantic atmosphere. Additionally, couples can indulge in a VIP couple's massage with a 20% discount. Delight yourself in a special themed buffet at Seven Heights and ensure a love-filled day for kids at the Rixy Kids Club. For reservations and more details, contact 07 202 0000.

Kashkan

Kashkan, owned by renowned chef Ranveer Brar, invites couples to a special Valentine's Day celebration on February 14. Enjoy a delightful 5-course meal with a romantic theme for Dh345, featuring appetizers, a delicious main course, tempting dessert, and a bubbly non-alcoholic drink. Additionally, indulge in the love for Daal Kashkan and participate in a Lucky Draw for a chance to win gold coins as a token of gratitude for the customers' support. Location: Dubai Festival City Mall. For reservations, contact 055 129 1646/058 576 2481.

SHI

Experience a candlelight dinner at SHI, Bluewaters, Dubai, featuring Chinese and Japanese cuisine at Dh990 per couple on February 14. Enjoy a menu with delights like a sushi love platter, Love Har Gau, Mixed mushroom, snow crab dumplings, and chef's special desserts. For reservations, call 04 393 9990 or WhatsApp 050 367 48 00.

Riverland Dubai Parks and Resorts

Experience a romantic celebration at Riverland Dubai Parks and Resorts from Wednesday, February 14 to Friday, February 17, between 6pm to 10pm. Indulge in a 3-course Valentine’s Set Menu at Viva Ristorante while enjoying the scenic river and mesmerizing entertainment. The menu features options like Citrus Cured Salmon or Asparagus Soup, followed by Garlic Shrimps or Slow-cooked Beef Short Ribs. Conclude the dinner with a delightful Red Velvet Cheesecake. For just Dh250 per couple, guests will start the evening with two glasses of bubbly and enjoy live romantic entertainment. To enhance the experience, witness the park’s laser show daily at 7.30pm, 8.30pm, and 9.30pm. On Saturday, don't miss the vibrant fireworks display at 9pm. To reserve a table, contact 04 820 4287.

The Stables

Experience Blind Date Night at The Stables on February 13. Lucky couples formed during the event receive a complimentary date for two at The Stables. The event starts at 8pm, and sign-ups are free. Register by Monday, February 12, 5 pm, via WhatsApp at 056 681 2820. The Stables is located at 32 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre 1, Dubai.

Canary Club

Celebrate an unforgettable Valentine's Day at Canary Club's 'Te Amo. Te Quiero' at Tikis Rooftop with a specially curated 3-course menu. Indulge in magnificent dishes such as; Oysters with Fine de Claire Caviar, Steak Tartare, Pan Seared Duck Breast, or Filet Mignon with Winter Truffle. End your romantic evening with the sensational Lemon Cheesecake presented as a fire show on a plate. The couples can enjoy a complimentary glass of bubbles at AED 349 per person. For reservations, call 04 584 5999. Located at Banyan Tree Residences – Dubai.

Valentine’s Day at Roxy Cinema

Valentine’s Day at Roxy Cinema: Offering exclusive date night packages available at Dubai Hills mall, City Walk and Boxpark from 12th to 15th February. The night includes mocktails, a movie screening and a gourmet sharing platter. Indulge in foods such as; black pepper beef skewers, sticky buffalo chicken, steamed chicken dumplings, dynamite cauliflowers and many more vegetarian options as well. For an elevated experience, Roxy Platinum offers a package of AED 399, including two mocktails, shared platter – delivered to guests at their seats. Roxy Silver, offers a package of AED 179, including two tickets and snack counter favourites. For more information, download the Roxy Cinema app.

Gymboree Play and Music Dubai

Celebrate Valentine's Day with your little ones at Gymboree Play and Music Dubai during their Sweetheart Party. This event promises a delightful experience for parents and babies, featuring specially curated activities that foster togetherness and bonding. The highlight includes a special appearance by Gymbo, the beloved Gymboree mascot, bringing endless joy to the little ones. Enjoy delicious snacks and treats, adding a sweet touch to this heart-warming celebration. Tickets for registered members at Dh50 and for non-registered members at Dh100. Located at Galleria Mall (10-11.30am) and Springs Souk (4-5.30pm). For registrations, call 050 205 4942.

Shishka

Delight in a special set menu priced at Dh395 per couple at Shishka. Begin your culinary journey with starters such as Truffle-infused Amuse Bouche, Lobster soup Borsch, and the timeless Olivie salad. For mains, savor Pan Fried Salmon with Signature Honey Sauce and Chanterelles Mélange Chicken. Conclude the evening on a sweet note with a Love Cocktail and a specially crafted dessert. This exclusive dining experience is available on Wednesday, 14 February, and includes the special set menu along with a house beverage. Located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah - Shop No 23 - Al Sufouh 1 – Dubai. For reservations, contact 04 577 6668 or email reservation@shishkarestaurant.com.

