Sherine Abdel Wahab, Kadim Al Sahir to headline gig in Abu Dhabi

The concert will take place at the Etihad Arena

By CT Desk Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 4:03 PM

Arab superstars Sherine Abdel Wahab and Kadim Al Sahir are heading to Abu Dhabi for a live concert. As part of the Layali Yas concerts series, the gig, in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, and Yas Island, and presented by MBC Group, will take place at the Etihad Arena on May 4.

Both artists will treat fans to their most popular and greatest hits of all time, including some of their latest tracks. Doors to the concert will open at 7.30pm, while the performance will begin at 8.30pm. Tickets are on sale at etihadarena.ae, platinumlist.net and virginmegastore.com. For more information, visit yasisland.ae.