Priyanka Chopra 'a guiding force' for actor Adarsh Gourav

The two were co-stars in the Netflix adaptation 'The White Tiger'

By Staff Reporter Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 11:20 AM

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who will be seen in Scott Z Burns' climate change anthology, praised Priyanka Chopra Jonas, his co-star in The White Tiger.

"Priyanka has always been a solid support system for me," he told a publication in an interview. "She is that one person who I can go and ask about anything."

Adarsh said that whenever he was in two minds about some crucial decision, "she has always been there as a guiding force. I have immense respect for who she is as a person."

The actor said that The White Tiger was instrumental in his getting the new role, as Scott and Carmen Cuba, the casting director of the anthology, had seen the 2020 film and liked his portrayal of Balram. Adarsh admitted that it was unnerving to be part of a project featuring top actors such as Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Tahar Rahim.

"I am nervous that so many big names feature in the anthology," he said. "I am not sharing screen space with them. But the fact that you are part of an anthology means a lot to me."