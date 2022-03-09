Oscar nominated 'Dune' to have digital premiere in India

The film will be available to stream in multiple languages

By CT Desk Published: Wed 9 Mar 2022, 5:22 PM

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment's epic Dune is set for a digital premiere in India starting March 25, 2022, announced Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday.

Directed by Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), Dune is a critical and commercial hit as it crossed more than $400M mark at the box office and received rave reviews from critics and the audience alike. The big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller novel of the same name, has been nominated in ten categories for the 94th Academy Awards, namely Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Dune stars an ensemble cast including Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, with Jason Momoa, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem and Chang Chen.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on March 25.