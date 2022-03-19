On the Food Trail: Saturday Brunches

Check out these top spots for a delightful Saturday brunch around town

Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 12:04 PM

Festival Garden at Expo 2020 Dubai

Head to the world fair to enjoy a fun, laid-back Weekend Brunch paired with live entertainment. Every Friday and Saturday, from 3pm-6pm. Dh150 without beverages. Dh265 with beverages.

Yellow Chilli

Enjoy a weekend brunch for as low as Dh99 per person at The Yellow Chilli, Golden Mile 8, Palm Jumeirah. Inspired by north Indian and Mughlai flavours, the brunch menu is different each week to tantalize your tastebuds with variety. Saturdays and Sundays. From 12.30pm-4pm.

Lapita Parks and Resorts

Every Saturday, hop onto a roller-coaster of international tastes to indulge in at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts. Filled with fun, the Lapita Family Brunch, features live cooking stations, live music, kids activities paired with a special appearance from The Smurfs. From 1pm-4pm. Dh 249 for food and soft beverages. Adult beverages sold separately. Dh125 for kids.

UBK

Gamers unite for a fun and chilled-out Retro Brunch at UBK, Movenpick JLT. Every Saturday, the brunch features BBQ grills, buffet, free-flowing beverages, plus access to a fun new gaming zone. From 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Dh229 for one player and Dh369 for two players, or upgrade to the premium package for a bolstered selection of drinks for Dh279 for one player and Dh469 for two players.

Bastion

Check out Jumeirah Beach Hotel's Bastion, a European restaurant where guests can try out an elegant brunch paired with a fun-fueled old-world tunes, and picturesque views. Its brunch menu features the finest quality meats and seafood, and delightful dessert. Every Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm. Dh390 per person with soft beverages. Dh490 per person with house beverages. Dh690 per person with bubbly.

Compiled by Husain Rizvi (husain@khaleejtimes.com)