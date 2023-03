'My Rani shines in central role': SRK reviews Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'

Rani Mukerji's latest release is currently playing in UAE cinemas

By ANI Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 12:14 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 12:45 PM

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for his close friend Rani Mukerji's performance in her latest release Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

In the film, Rani essays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya among others. The film is currently playing in UAE cinemas.

Sagarika Chatterjee is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

SRK watched the film and also gave a shout-out to Rani.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch."

What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/xKrphoY6SG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2023

SRK and Rani have been friends for a long time now. The duo have worked together in several films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chalte Chalte, Paheli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Veer Zaara among others.

It was only in December last year when Rani and SRK gave away friendship goals at Kolkata International Film Festival 2022. The duo shared a special moment on the stage. Several images surfaced online in which Rani is seen planting a kiss on SRK's hand. The Pathaan actor also thanked Rani for helping him write a speech in Bengali.

"I convinced Rani to help me write this speech in Bengali, so if you like this speech then appreciate me, but if you don't like it then it's Rani'S fault," SRK had said.

