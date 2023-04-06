My Kind of Weekend: Top things to do in the UAE from April 7-9

From Easter egg hunts to cultural events and Ramadan night markets, there are lots of activities to check out this weekend in the UAE

By CT Desk Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 4:52 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 5:12 PM

Join the Easter egg hunt

Dubai Parks and Resorts is hosting the largest Easter egg hunt in the region. Over 100,000 colourful eggs holding cracking prizes worth Dh200,000 will be hidden across the destination. Starting at 8.30am on Saturday, April 8, guests of all ages can grab their favourite egg collection bags and go on a quest across the destination to find these special eggs that hold the amazing prizes within. For registration, visit dubaiparksandresorts.com.

Celebrate the Diversity of Dubai

This Ramadan, Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz is celebrating Dubai’s diversity by coming together to share and listen to today’s cultural stories with its event Stay A Little Longer. Visitors can make their way to the Avenue from Iftar onwards to enjoy poetry performances on April 8, and art of Arabic coffee-making demonstrations will be taking place on April 8 and 9. Visitors can also end their fasts at the food pop-ups across Alserkal venue. The event is underway until April 9.

Visit the Big Bad Wolf book sale

Recognized as the World’s Biggest Book Sale, Big Bad Wolf Books returns for its fifth edition today. Running until April 16, the sale will offer discounts of up to 75 per cent on over 1 million books with some titles starting from as low as Dh2. The sale will be held at Dubai Studio City from 9am to 2am and will be free to enter.

Check out these Ramadan Night Markets:

Naeem Night Souq

If you’re in Ras Al Khaimah this weekend, check out the Naeem Night Souq at Al Naeem Mall. The venue’s Ramadan night souq, open after Iftar until 12am during the Holy month, features exclusive entertainment, food stalls, a gorgeous harbour view dining experience and Kayaking for adventure lovers as well as interactive activities for the little ones. The experience is open until May 1.

Ripe Market

The Ramadan Souk at Ripe Market, Academy Park is running every weekend this month, from 9am till 9pm on Saturdays and 9am till 7pm on Sundays. The venue is perfect for family outings, with a chance to shop for one-of-a-kind products from local merchants and makers, and sample Middle Eastern delicacies. Kids can enjoy arts and crafts sessions, while adults can opt for henna art or marvel at the skills of the calligraphy artist.

Rigga Night Market

The Rigga Night Market in Dubai is offering a Ramadan shopping experience with pop-up shops selling clothes, accessories, and seasonal Ramadan essentials, plus street food flavours from around the world. Visitors can check out the market, open from 4pm till midnight daily until April 30.

Al Seef Ramadan Street Market

The Ramadan Street Market at Al Seef will make for a warm evening experience for visitors as they stroll across the winding streets and alleys of the heritage site. Running until April 22, the market features incredible art installations and lighting structures for all to enjoy.