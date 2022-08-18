Marvel 'scolded' Owen Wilson multiple times for sharing details on his 'Loki' role

Wilson's Mobius is the lead character alongside Tom Hiddleston's Loki in the Marvel series

Hollywood star Owen Wilson claimed that Marvel "scolded" him "multiple times" for sharing information on his 'Loki' role.

According to Fox News, Wilson shared that the studio is "kind of uptight" when it came to the actor sharing details about the 'Loki' series.

"Yeah, we're doing that. Yeah, Tom (Hiddleston) is great," Wilson said after being back on set for season two. "Doing 'Loki,' and we're filming that now in London."

Mobius M. Mobius, played by Wilson, is the series' main character. Tom Hiddleston plays the lead role and Sophia Di Martino, Jonathan Majors, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tara Strong, and Sasha Lane, all appear alongside him.

Wilson refrained from responding to several questions during the interview with the outlet because he had already been "scolded" by Marvel.

"Well, I do think that... you know, we'll see what happens with this one," he said. "I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they're so kind of uptight."

Wilson was asked by 'Secret Headquarters' co-director Ariel Schulman about the scolding.

"Yes," Wilson said about being scolded. "Yeah, multiple times."

The new Paramount+ film 'Secret Headquarters,' which is presently streaming on Paramount+, stars the 'Wedding Crashers' actor as The Guard. In the recently released film, he co-stars with Michael Pena and Jesse Williams.

In the summer of 2023, the second season of 'Loki' is scheduled to premiere. Hiddleston, the lead actor, admitted in an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2019 that he never sought out the part of Loki and instead was vying for the role of his brother, Thor.

"Basically, at the time, they were looking for less well-established actors, so that the audience didn't have an association," the Broadway star told the late-night TV host.

"They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors and the remit was, if you're over 6 foot and you've got blonde hair, you can come have a pop at it," he said. "So... I never auditioned for Loki. I only auditioned for Thor, which is nuts."

