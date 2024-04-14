Male actors uncomfortable with female leads, says Vidya Balan

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 6:36 PM

In a revealing interview with The Indian Express, Vidya Balan discussed the reluctance of male actors to share the spotlight in films centered on female leads, especially those bearing her name. Balan, who is anticipating the release of her upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, expressed her thoughts on the dynamic shifts within the industry. “Back in the day? I don’t think they’d be okay, even today, to star in a Vidya Balan film or a female-led film for that matter. It’s their loss honestly because we are doing better films than they are. I genuinely believe that. They are doing more formulae-based films, women-led films are far more exciting,” she stated.

Vidya also humorously noted the discomfort male stars feel towards women taking center stage: "If they are threatened, what can I do?" (laughs). Over her career, Vidya has starred in several impactful female-centric films like Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture—for which she won a National Award—and Kahaani. This Hindustan Times report highlights the evolving landscape of Bollywood, where female narratives are creating significant waves.

ALSO READ: