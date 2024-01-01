'Madame Web', 'Dune 2', 'Deadpool 3' and more: The most anticipated movies of 2024

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 6:05 PM

As the curtain closes on another cinematic year, movie enthusiasts eagerly turn their attention to the horizon, where 2024 promises a captivating lineup of films that span genres, themes, and universes.

With an exciting array of sequels, reboots, and original creations, 2024 is shaping up to be a thrilling year for cinema enthusiasts. These highly anticipated movies not only promise to deliver spectacular entertainment but also to leave a lasting impact on the ever-evolving landscape of storytelling in film.

From highly anticipated sequels to original creations by visionary directors, the following are some of the most awaited movies set to grace the silver screen in the upcoming year. *Release dates subject to change*

Madame Web

Dakota Johnson takes the lead in Marvel's "Madame Web," portraying the title character, a clairvoyant paramedic who gains the extraordinary ability to glimpse into the future. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she finds herself entangled in a life-threatening struggle alongside three other women, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, and Isabela Merced.

Release Date: February 14

Dune: Part Two

In Denis Villeneuve's sequel, the narrative unfolds as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) undertakes a vengeful quest against those responsible for the downfall of his family, all while striving to avert a catastrophic future. The star-studded cast includes Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Joining the ensemble are newcomers Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub.

Release Date: March 1

Kung Fu Panda 4

In the highly anticipated fourth chapter of the adored DreamWorks series, "Kung Fu Panda 4," our lovable panda, Po (Jack Black), receives unexpected news from Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman). Instead of retaining his role as the Dragon Warrior, Po is destined to assume the position of the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. However, this peaceful transition is abruptly disrupted by the emergence of a formidable new adversary, The Chameleon (Viola Davis), a shape-shifting sorceress with the ability to absorb the kung fu skills of every villain. Now, Po must confront this threat and protect the Valley of Peace, putting his noodle-eating plans on hold.

Release Date: March 8

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The iconic Mad Max series by George Miller pushes forward with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, featuring Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of the youthful Imperator Furiosa, a character previously portrayed by Charlize Theron. In this instalment, Furiosa finds herself amidst a Biker Horde under the command of Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and must navigate her way back home through a perilous journey.

Release Date: May 24

Bad Boys 4

The dynamic duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is set to make a comeback in the fourth instalment of the action series, acting as a direct sequel to the successful Bad Boys for Life, which grossed $426.5 million globally. The directors of Bad Boys for Life, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, are set to return for the fourth film, with Chris Bremner taking charge of the script.

Release Date: June 14

Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds is set to return in the third instalment of the franchise, once again taking on the titular role. This instalment brings a highly anticipated reunion with Hugh Jackman's X-Men character, Wolverine. Notably, it's the first Deadpool project produced by Walt Disney Studios, following its acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Release Date: July 26

Transformers One

The latest addition to the Transformers universe boasts a star-studded cast including Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Hamm, Laurence Fishburne, and Brian Tyree Henry. Directed by Josh Cooley, the film unfolds as an origin story set on Cybertron, the home planet of Autobots and Decepticons. In this narrative, Chris Hemsworth lends his voice to Optimus Prime, while Brian Tyree Henry voices Megatron.

Release Date: September 13

Joker: Folie a Deux

In the upcoming musical thriller following Todd Phillips' Joker, Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck, the failed comedian-turned-criminal, with Lady Gaga joining the cast as Harley Quinn. The ensemble also features Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey.

Release Date: October 4

