Three things to do around UAE on May 2

World-famous Ugandan performers 'Masaka Kids Africana' will inspire audiences with their smiles and vibrant dance moves from May 3 - 7 in Expo Centre
Indulge in signature burgers
After last year’s success story at Expo 2020 Dubai, ADRIFT Burger Bar by Michelin-starred chef David Myers returns to UAE. Serving signature burgers, epic milkshakes and crispy sides, it will establish its first ever permanent address at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi on May 2.
Experience the 'Gents & Jazz' evening
Gentleman can jazz up their Tuesdays by listening to Ciaran Fox perform Sinatra classics while savouring a premium beverage with Sola’s Signature Burger, priced at Dh145. Add-ons are available for Dh245 per person. 8pm-12am, Sola Jazz Lounge at Raffles the Palm. Call 04 2488888.
Enjoy Ladies Day at the beach
It’s always beach weather in the UAE, so what better time than today to round up your BFFs and head to Azure Beach? Enjoy breathtaking views of Ain Dubai while indulging in a line-up of exciting offers. Ladies play Dh200 with a five-beverage voucher. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Rixos Premium JBR. Call 052 7779473.
Alia Bhatt is the next Bollywood diva who will make her Met Gala debut this year
The veteran star passed away on April 30, 2020 after a battle with cancer
Junior Bachchan's reaction to a fan asking him to let the actress work more has gone viral
The fashion designer filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging the singer ignored the trademark and sold 'Katy Perry' clothing to Australian customers
The couple welcomed their first child Arik Rampal in 2019
The Bollywood star also shared pictures with co-star Kartik Aaryan and others from the set
The actress will wear designer Prabal Gurung's creation at the grand fashion gala