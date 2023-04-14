Ramadan in UAE: Three Iftars to try

Explore these options for Iftar from around Dubai

Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 1:09 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 1:17 PM

Habtoor Grand Resort

Head to the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection and tuck into a lavish Iftar buffet spread while you immerse your senses in the spacious starlit garden decorated with shimmering lights. Spend quality time with your loved ones and explore the exotic buffet including a selection of hot and cold mezze, lamb Ouzi, live cooking stations, delectable desserts and refreshing beverages. Priced at Dh190. Call or WhatsApp 050 7806342.

Café Bateel

The Mediterranean restaurant presents an ideal venue for families and friends to gather for Iftar, with a specially curated set menu featuring an array of appetising dishes including Grilled Salmon & Quinoa, Sicilian Chicken Piccata and more. Immerse yourself in the warmth of soothing soups, appreciate the freshness of vibrant salads, relish some outstanding main courses and reserve space for divine desserts that are sure to astonish. Enjoy a three-course meal for Dh165.

Amelia Lounge

Indulge in an unforgettable culinary experience with a dedicated Iftar set menu that will take your taste buds on a delectable journey. Experience the magic of Nikkei cuisine with its delightful and authentic twists on traditional Iftar dishes. From the first bite to the last, immerse yourself in a world of flavours and aromas. From sunset to 8pm. Priced at Dh295.