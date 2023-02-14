Legendary French DJ Bob Sinclar to perform in Dubai

Expect a sensational evening kicking off with dinner, followed by an after-party with Sinclar

By CT Desk Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 12:40 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 12:48 PM

Don't miss an evening with one of the world's most renowned DJs, Bob Sinclar.

The French producer has been one of the longest standing figures on the international electronic music scene, and produced some of its most iconic house hits (World Hold On, Love Generation, and Rock This Party).

Sinclar will perform at an after-party at CouCou Rooftop where guests can first enjoy a dinner whilst being wowed by 360-degree views of Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai and the glittering Dubai Marina skyline.

The evening will begin with a delicious affair consisting of an array of Mediterranean favourites such as pizza, grilled meats, and seafood dishes. The menu also includes burrata, truffle tuna with yuzu, guacamole, and snails in garlic butter.

Patrons are then welcomed to continue with an after-party featuring DJ Bob Sinclar.

The event will be held on Thursday, February 23, with dinner served from 8pm. Sinclar will bring some electric musical entertainment from 11.30pm. CouCou Rooftop is located on the 52nd floor of The Palm Tower, The Palm Jumeirah. There's a minimum spend of Dh2000 per person. Call 052 4512188 for bookings.