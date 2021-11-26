Late Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar's song goes viral even in Pakistan

Singer Vijay Prakash pays tribute to the late actor with rendition of the popular track Bombe Helitaithe

By Web Desk Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 11:39 AM

When Vijay Prakash sang the hugely popular ‘Bombe Helitaithe’ for 'Raajakumara', the 2017 Kannada film starring the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, little did he realise that the song would go viral after the tragic passing away of the star.

“I have mixed feelings for the song,” Prakash told the media.

“It was not long ago that Appu (Puneeth) and I shared the stage for this very song. In fact, we sang it together as a tribute to his father, Dr Rajkumar, who we called Annavaru. Not even in my dreams did I imagine I would be singing this song as a tribute for Appu. Obviously, it does not make me happy when I think of the unfortunate manner in which it has reached the corners of the world.”

Puneeth’s fans, even in Pakistan, are singing Kannada songs and posting it on social media, said Prakash. “Music travels irrespective of the language,” he said.

“It reaches and touches many people... that is the beauty of music. Thanks to the internet, a song composed in one corner of the world can reach the other corner within seconds of being released. If the song has touched this person, who has so sweetly put up his version and people connect to it, that is the power of art. I believe that musicians should use their art to unite people.”

Recently, Lahore-based Ajmal Mughal, who is a mechanic by profession and an ardent fan of Puneeth, paid tribute to the late actor by singing some of his hit songs. Ajmal also made a video while singing the popular song 'Neene Rajakumara' from 'Rajakumara' movie and put it on social media.