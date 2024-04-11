Lady Gaga's diamond ring sparks engagement rumours

Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 5:35 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 5:36 PM

Lady Gaga was spotted wearing a big diamond ring on her left ring finger, fuelling speculation that she is engaged to boyfriend Michael Polansky, reported People.

While visiting a friend in West Hollywood, the 'Bad Romance' singer sported a long black jacket and an oversized woven tote bag, with her blonde hair tied up into a neat bun. She accessorised with black shoes, black sunglasses, and, most prominently, a big diamond ring poking out from her coat sleeve.

The latest jewellery addition has fans questioning whether Gaga and Polansky, a Harvard-graduated tech entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, have gotten engaged.

The couple were first linked in 2020 after being spotted at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. They made their Instagram connection public shortly after packing on the PDA during the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

According to People, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Gaga and Polansky ended up quarantining together, further strengthening their bond. In April 2020, a source close to the singer exclusively shared that they had "been hanging out at her house" and "ordering delivery food" while they self-isolated.

In the years after, the pair has kept a low profile, silently supporting each other's endeavours. A source said in November 2021 that they became close because of their philanthropic work. Polansky is the executive director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and Gaga has been a mental health champion through her Born This Way Foundation since 2012.

"Michael is very sweet and supportive," the insider added. "He is hardworking as well, so he appreciates her focus. They are a great team."

The source also said that the singer is in no rush to get engaged and that she and Polansky "almost act like a married couple already."

"When they are together, it's obvious that Gaga is crazy about him," the source added. "She always giggles and touches him. They are very affectionate and have the best chemistry."

Gaga was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino. The pair confirmed their relationship in 2017 and announced they had ended their engagement in 2019. The "Shallow" singer was also formerly engaged to longtime boyfriend Taylor Kinney. After five years together, the couple's split broke in July 2016, reported People.

